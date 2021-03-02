Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m., ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Arkansas at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Fresno St. at Boise St., 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Illinois at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Tulsa at UCF, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1
• Duke at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Indiana at Michigan State, 7 p.m., BTN
• Vanderbilt at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Mississippi, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Wisconsin at Purdue, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Memphis at South Florida, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1
MLB
• Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, noon, ESPN
• Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• L.A. Clippers at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS
• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m., Wednesday
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
