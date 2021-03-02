Alabama vs. Auburn basketball

Alabama and Auburn will play for the second time this season at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide won the previous meeting 94-90. [SHANNA LOCKWOOD/AUBURN ATHLETICS]

 
 Shanna Lockwood

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m., ACCN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Arkansas at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Fresno St. at Boise St., 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Illinois at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Tulsa at UCF, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Xavier at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1

• Duke at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Indiana at Michigan State, 7 p.m., BTN

• Vanderbilt at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Kentucky at Mississippi, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Wisconsin at Purdue, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Memphis at South Florida, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1

MLB

• Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, noon, ESPN

• Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• L.A. Clippers at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS

• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m., Wednesday

--

Sports on Radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.