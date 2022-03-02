Mississippi Auburn Basketball (copy)

Auburn visits Mississippi State tonight at 8 on SEC Network. [BUTCH DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/FILE]

 Butch Dill

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Xavier at St. John's, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Georgetown at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Notre Dame at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Western Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Texas A&M at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN

• UConn at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• LSU at Arkansas, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Wichita St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Auburn at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SECN

• Wyoming at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• SEC tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, First Round, Nashville, 11 a.m., SECN

• SEC tournament: Auburn vs. Alabama, First Round, Nashville, 1:30 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 1:30 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore, 8:30 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• New York at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Portland at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• St. Louis at NY Rangers, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Nashville at Seattle, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• DFB-Pokal: RB Leipzig at Hannover 96, Quarterfinal, 11:25 a.m., ESPNU

• Coppa Italia Super Cup: Juventus at Fiorentina, Semifinal Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBSSN

• Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna, 9 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Cuba, Group B, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic, 1:50 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras, Group D, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 4:50 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Haiti vs. Jamaica, Group B, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic (Taped), 7 p.m., FS2

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Texas A&M at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

• Auburn at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., FM-94.9

