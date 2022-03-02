Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Xavier at St. John's, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Georgetown at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Notre Dame at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Western Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas A&M at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN
• UConn at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• LSU at Arkansas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Wichita St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Auburn at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SECN
• Wyoming at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• SEC tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, First Round, Nashville, 11 a.m., SECN
• SEC tournament: Auburn vs. Alabama, First Round, Nashville, 1:30 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C., 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• New York at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Portland at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• St. Louis at NY Rangers, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Nashville at Seattle, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• DFB-Pokal: RB Leipzig at Hannover 96, Quarterfinal, 11:25 a.m., ESPNU
• Coppa Italia Super Cup: Juventus at Fiorentina, Semifinal Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna, 9 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Cuba, Group B, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic, 1:50 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras, Group D, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 4:50 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Haiti vs. Jamaica, Group B, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic (Taped), 7 p.m., FS2
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Texas A&M at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
• Auburn at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., FM-94.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.