Sports on TV, Radio: March 2, 2023
The SEC women's basketball tournament continues Thursday. Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Wichita St. at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• UCF at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Rutgers at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1
• Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Arizona St. at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Memphis at SMU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Norfolk St. at Howard, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1
• Arizona at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., ESPN
• Washington St. at Washington, 10 p.m., ESPNU
• California at Oregon, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Arkansas, Second Round, 11 a.m., SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, 1 p.m. SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Georgia, Second Round, 5 p.m., SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Alabama, Second Round, 7 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• AHSAA Class 1A girls championship: Marion County vs. Spring Garden, 4 p.m., APT
• AHSAA Class 1A boys championship: Covenant Christian vs. Oakwood Academy, 5:45 p.m., APT
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Boston, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers, 2 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Philadelphia at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• LA Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT
NFL
• NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers, 2 p.m., NFLN
TENNIS
• Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Round, 5 a.m., TENNIS 