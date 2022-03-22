Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NIT: St. Bonaventure at Virginia, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• CBI: UNC-Wilmington vs. Northern Colorado, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NIT: Vanderbilt at Xavier, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPN
• CBI: Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio/Abilene Christian, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Oklahoma at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
NBA
• Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT
BASEBALL
• Spring Training: Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees, Dunedin, Fla., noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz., 3 p.m., MLBN
