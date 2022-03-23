Braves 032222

The Atlanta Braves host the Tampa Bay Rays in a spring training game this afternoon. [CURTIS COMPTON/ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION VIA AP]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• CBI Tournament Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• NIT: Wake Forest at Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• NIT: Washington St. at BYU, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Division II Tournament: Glenville St. vs. Grand Valley St., Semifinal, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• NCAA Division II Tournament: W. Washington vs. North Georgia, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Clemson at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 1, 1 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta, noon, MLBN

• Spring Training: Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati, 8 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Brooklyn at Memphis, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Philadelphia at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Round, 10 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Alabama at UAB, 5:55 p.m., FM-93.9

