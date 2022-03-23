Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• CBI Tournament Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• NIT: Wake Forest at Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NIT: Washington St. at BYU, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Division II Tournament: Glenville St. vs. Grand Valley St., Semifinal, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• NCAA Division II Tournament: W. Washington vs. North Georgia, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Clemson at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 1, 1 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati, 8 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Brooklyn at Memphis, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Philadelphia at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Round, 10 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Alabama at UAB, 5:55 p.m., FM-93.9
