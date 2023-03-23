featured Sports on TV, Radio: March 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Auburn baseball hosts Georgia on Thursday. [STEW MINE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Georgia at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Division II Tournament: Black Hills St. vs. West Liberty, Semifinal, 1 p.m., CBS
• NCAA Division II Tournament: CS San Bernardino vs. Nova Southeastern, Semifinal, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
• NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Kansas St., Sweet Sixteen, 5:30 p.m., TBS
• NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen, 6:15 p.m., CBS
• NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Tennessee, Sweet Sixteen, 7:45 p.m., TBS
• NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Sweet Sixteen, 8:45 p.m., CBS

GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 2, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, 8 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB
• Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Atlanta, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Kansas City vs. San Diego (Split Squad), 3 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: Oakland vs. Texas, 8 p.m., MLBN

NBA
• New York at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Oklahoma City at LA Clippers, 6 p.m., NBATV

NHL
• Minnesota at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Slovenia at Kazakhstan, Group H, 9:45 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: England at Italy, Group C, 2:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS
• Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS 