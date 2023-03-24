Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, 7 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Missouri vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. vs. Alabama, 5:15 p.m., TBS
• NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Houston, 6:15 p.m., CBS
• NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Creighton, 7:45 p.m., TBS
• NCAA Tournament: Xavier vs. Texas, 8:45 p.m., CBS
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Villanova, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Utah, 4 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Colorado vs. Iowa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Louisville, 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Harvard, Regional Semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Michigan Tech vs. Penn St., Regional Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Colgate vs. Michigan, Regional Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 3, Austin Country Club, 1 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: San Diego vs. L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: Chicago Cubs (Split Squad) vs. Cleveland, 8 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Philadelphia at Golden State, 9 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Belgium at Sweden, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: U.S. at Grenada, 6:50 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament: San Diego St. vs. Alabama, 5:15 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, 10:30 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today, Circuit of the Americas, 4 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• Top Rank: Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey (Lightweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Arkansas at LSU, 1 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Alabama at Tennessee, 4 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Division II Tournament: Championship, 2 p.m., CBS
• NCAA Tournament: Elite Eight, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (TBS)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Maryland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Ohio State vs. UConn, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, 7 p.m., NBC
FISHING
• Bassmaster Classic: The 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota, Tennessee River, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Fourth Round, Austin Country Club, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, 4 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen (Bantamweights), 6 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m., FOX
XFL
• St. Louis at Vegas, 6 p.m., FX
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.