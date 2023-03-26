featured Sports on TV, Radio: March 26-27, 2023 Mar 26, 2023 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Hawks on Sunday. [BRANDON DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Brandon Dill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVAUTO RACING• FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, 2 p.m., CBSSN• NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, 2:30 p.m., FOX• NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, 6 p.m., FS1COLLEGE BASEBALL• Missouri at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN• Arkansas at LSU, noon, ESPN• Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m., SECNMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. San Diego St., Elite Eight, 1 p.m., CBS• NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Texas, Elite Eight, 4 p.m., CBSWOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. LSU, Elite Eight, 6 p.m., ESPN• NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Iowa, Elite Eight, 8 p.m., ESPNMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY• NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Quinnipiac, Quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2• NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2COLLEGE SOFTBALL• Missouri at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECNFISHING• Bassmaster Classic: The 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic, 10 a.m. (FS1), 11 a.m. (FOX)GOLF• PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Semifinals, Austin Country Club, 9 a.m., (GOLF), 2 p.m. (NBC)• LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Crown Colony Golf & Country Club, 6 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS1MLB• Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Boston, noon, MLBN• Spring Training: Seattle vs. San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN• Spring Training: L.A. Angels at L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLBNNBA• Memphis at Atlanta, 5 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast• Minnesota at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBATVNHL• Colorado at Arizona, 2 p.m., NHLN• Toronto at Nashville, 5 p.m., NHLNRODEO• PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, 11 a.m., CBS• PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, Championship Round, 7 p.m., CBSSNSKIING• FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, 11 a.m., NBCMEN'S SOCCER• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Denmark at Kazakhstan, 8 a.m., FS1TENNIS• Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNISXFL• San Antonio at Arlington, 2 p.m., ABC--Monday on TVWOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• NCAA Tournament: Elite Eight, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. (ESPN)MEN'S SOCCER• UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: France at Ireland, 1:30 p.m., FS1• CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: El Salvador at U.S., 6:30 p.m., TNTXFL• Houston at D.C., 6 p.m., ESPN2 