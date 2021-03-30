Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Texas at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament, Southern Cal vs. Gonzaga, Elite 8, Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m., TBS
• NCAA tournament, UCLA vs. Michigan, Elite 8, Indianapolis, 8:45 p.m., TBS
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament, Texas vs. South Carolina, Elite 8, San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA tournament, Louisville vs. Stanford, Elite 8, San Antonio, 8:45 p.m., ESPN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Spring training, Milwaukee at Texas, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Spring training, L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLBN
NHL
• Carolina at Chicago, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, Honduras vs. Mexico, Final, Zapopan, Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Miami Open, ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinals 1 & 2, 10 a.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament, Elite 8, Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m., FM-93.9
