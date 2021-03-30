Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Texas at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA tournament, Southern Cal vs. Gonzaga, Elite 8, Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m., TBS

• NCAA tournament, UCLA vs. Michigan, Elite 8, Indianapolis, 8:45 p.m., TBS

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA tournament, Texas vs. South Carolina, Elite 8, San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA tournament, Louisville vs. Stanford, Elite 8, San Antonio, 8:45 p.m., ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Spring training, Milwaukee at Texas, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Spring training, L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLBN

NHL

• Carolina at Chicago, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, Honduras vs. Mexico, Final, Zapopan, Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Miami Open, ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinals 1 & 2, 10 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA tournament, Elite 8, Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m., FM-93.9

