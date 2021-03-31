Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Notre Dame Pro Day, South Bend, Ind., 10 a.m., NBCSN

• SEC Now, Florida and LSU Pro Days, 10 a.m., SECN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Morehead St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, Charity Match, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 6 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Dallas at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Philadelphia at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA U-21 Euro Soccer, Croatia vs. England, Group D, Koper, Slovenia, 10:50 a.m., ESPNU

• FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Poland at England, Group I, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour, The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia, 4 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Miami Open, ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, ATP/WTA Doubles Quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS

