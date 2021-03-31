Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Notre Dame Pro Day, South Bend, Ind., 10 a.m., NBCSN
• SEC Now, Florida and LSU Pro Days, 10 a.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Morehead St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, Charity Match, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 6 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Dallas at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Philadelphia at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA U-21 Euro Soccer, Croatia vs. England, Group D, Koper, Slovenia, 10:50 a.m., ESPNU
• FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Poland at England, Group I, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour, The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia, 4 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Miami Open, ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, ATP/WTA Doubles Quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.