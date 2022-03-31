Bryce Harper 033022

Nick Castellanos (8), Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies play the New York Yankees in a spring training game. [LYNNE SLADKY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Auburn at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN

• Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Slam-Dunk and 3-Point Championships, 8 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NIT Tournament: Xavier vs. Texas A&M, Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

• GEICO Nationals: Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) vs. Link Academy (Missouri), Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• GEICO Nationals: AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) vs. Montverde (Florida), Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• GEICO Nationals: LA Lumiere (Indiana) vs. IMG Academy (Florida), Quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• GEICO Nationals: Prolific Prep (California) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kansas), Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia, noon, MLBN

• Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas, 3 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• LA Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal, noon, TENNIS

• Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., TENNIS

