Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Auburn at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
• Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Slam-Dunk and 3-Point Championships, 8 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NIT Tournament: Xavier vs. Texas A&M, Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
• GEICO Nationals: Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) vs. Link Academy (Missouri), Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• GEICO Nationals: AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) vs. Montverde (Florida), Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• GEICO Nationals: LA Lumiere (Indiana) vs. IMG Academy (Florida), Quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• GEICO Nationals: Prolific Prep (California) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kansas), Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas, 3 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• LA Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal, noon, TENNIS
• Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., TENNIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.