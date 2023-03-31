Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, 8:25 p.m., ESPNEWS
BOWLING
• PBA: The USBC Masters, Match Play, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Tennessee at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Division I All-Star Game: East vs. West, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, 6 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Colorado at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Denver at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m., NHLN
TENNIS
• Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal, 6 p.m., TENNIS
XFL
• Seattle at Arlington, 6 p.m., FX
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, 9 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, noon, FS1
• NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 250, Richmond Raceway, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, 6 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State, Final Four, 5 p.m., CBS
• NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. UConn, Final Four, 8 p.m., CBS
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Texas at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Florida at South Carolina, noon, SECN
• Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, 2 p.m., SECN
• Ole Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m., SECN
• Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, (noon) GOLF, (2:30 p.m.) NBC
• LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, 5 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights, 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Philadelphia at Texas, 3 p.m., FOX
• Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Cleveland at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1
NHL HOCKEY
• Boston at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., ABC
• New Jersey at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leeds United at Arsenal, 9 a.m., USA
• Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich, 11 a.m., ABC
• Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy, 6:30 p.m., FOX
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Portland FC at Kansas City, 11;30 a.m., CBS
XFL
• San Antonio at Vegas, 2 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9
