Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. Richmond, Second Round, 10 a.m., NBCSN
• Atlantic 10 Tournament: St. Joseph's vs. UMass, Second Round, noon, NBCSN
• Atlantic 10 Tournament: Rhode Island vs. Dayton, Second Round, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Second Round, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Michigan St. at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Nebraska at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
• Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Arizona St. at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• UCF at East Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Wyoming at Utah St., 8:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, 10 a.m., SECN
• Maryland at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
• Southeastern Tournament: Auburn/Florida winner vs. Kentucky, Second Round, 12:30 p.m., SECN
• South Florida at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Alabama, Second Round, 5 p.m., SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Second Round, 7:30 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Purdue at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NC Central at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: Washington vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, ESPN
• Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Miami at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m., TNT
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Serie A: Inter Milan at Parma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds, Doha-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Class 4A state championship, Rogers vs. Anniston, 9 a.m., FM-93.9
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• ASUN tournament quarterfinals, North Alabama vs. North Florida, 1 p.m., FM-97.1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• SEC tournament second round, Alabama vs. Missouri, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
