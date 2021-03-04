Ariyah Copeland

Ariyah Copeland and the No. 7 seed Alabama Crimson Tide will play No. 10 seed Missouri in the second round of the SEC tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday on the SEC Network. [VASHA HUNT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Vasha Hunt - freelancer, FR171624 AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. Richmond, Second Round, 10 a.m., NBCSN

• Atlantic 10 Tournament: St. Joseph's vs. UMass, Second Round, noon, NBCSN

• Atlantic 10 Tournament: Rhode Island vs. Dayton, Second Round, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Second Round, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Michigan St. at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Nebraska at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

• Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Arizona St. at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• UCF at East Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Wyoming at Utah St., 8:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, 10 a.m., SECN

• Maryland at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN

• Southeastern Tournament: Auburn/Florida winner vs. Kentucky, Second Round, 12:30 p.m., SECN

• South Florida at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Alabama, Second Round, 5 p.m., SECN

• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Second Round, 7:30 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Purdue at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• NC Central at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Spring Training: Washington vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, ESPN

• Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Miami at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m., TNT

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Serie A: Inter Milan at Parma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds, Doha-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Class 4A state championship, Rogers vs. Anniston, 9 a.m., FM-93.9

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• ASUN tournament quarterfinals, North Alabama vs. North Florida, 1 p.m., FM-97.1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• SEC tournament second round, Alabama vs. Missouri, 5 p.m., FM-93.9

