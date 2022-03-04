Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 8 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Buffalo at Kent St., 5 p.m., ESPN
• Bowling Green at Toledo, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Ohio Valley semifinals: Tennessee St./SE Missouri St. vs. Murray St., Evansville, Ind., 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Ohio Valley semifinals: Morehead St./Tennessee Tech vs. Belmont, Evansville, Ind., 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Utah St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• SEC quarterfinals: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Nashville, noon, SECN
• SEC quarterfinals: Florida vs. Mississippi, Nashville, 2 p.m., SECN
• SEC quarterfinals: Mississippi St./Kentucky vs. LSU, Nashville, 6 p.m., SECN
• SEC quarterfinals: Alabama/Georgia vs. Tennessee, Nashville, 8:30 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., 5 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Sentosa, Singapore, 10 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Milwaukee at Chicago, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• New York at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Class 4A championship, Deshler girls vs. St. James, 4 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 1 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at LSU, 11 a.m., CBS
• Arkansas at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Virginia at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Villanova at Butler, 11 a.m., FOX
• Davidson at Dayton, 11:30 a.m., USA
• Miami at Syracuse, noon, ESPNU
• South Carolina at Auburn, noon, SECN
• Kentucky at Florida, 1 p.m., CBS
• Indiana at Purdue, 1 p.m., ESPN
• N.C. State at Florida St., 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Seton Hall at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• Rhode Island at St. Joseph's, 1:30 p.m., USA
• East Carolina at Wichita St., 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgia at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Oregon at Washington St., 3 p.m., CBS
• Texas at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN
• VCU at Saint Louis, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• DePaul at UConn, 4 p.m., FOX
• North Carolina at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Iowa St. at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 5 p.m., SECN
• Georgetown at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS1
• Ohio Valley championship, Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• St. John's at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1
• Colorado at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Southern Cal at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN
• West Coast quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
• UNLV at New Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1
• West Coast quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Big East quarterfinals, Uncasville, Conn., 11 a.m., FS1
• SEC semifinals, Nashville, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• SEC semifinals, Nashville, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., 4 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Sentosa, Singapore, 10 p.m., GOLF
NHL
• Chicago at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m., FOX
--
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at LSU, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
• South Carolina at Auburn, noon, FM-94.9
• North Carolina at Duke, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
• Ohio Valley championship, Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.