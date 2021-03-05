Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Bucked Up 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 8 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Atlantic 10 tournament, Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va., 10 a.m., NBCSN
• Atlantic 10 tournament, UMass vs. Saint Louis, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va., noon, NBCSN
• Atlantic 10 tournament, Dayton vs. VCU, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va., 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Monmouth at Rider, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Atlantic 10 tournament, TBD vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va., 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Kent St. at Buffalo, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Ball St. at Toledo, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Ohio Valley tournament, TBD vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind., 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Colorado St. at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Ohio Valley tournament, TBD vs. Morehead St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind., 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• SEC tournament, LSU vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, 10 a.m., SECN
• SEC tournament, Kentucky vs. Georgia, Quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., SECN
• SEC tournament, Alabama/Missouri winner vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., SECN
• Ohio St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m., ESPN
• SEC tournament, TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, 7:30 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6:45 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Florida St. at Florida, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Texas at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• LPGA Tour, The Drive on Championship, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Spring training, L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City, 2 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals; Doha-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals, Doha-WTA Semifinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• SEC tournament, Alabama vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., SECN (if Alabama is playing)
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, 3:30 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• South Carolina at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Florida State at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Georgetown at Connecticut, 11 a.m., CBS
• Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m., FOX
• Mississippi State at Auburn, noon, SEC
• Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Teams TBD, Semifinal, noon, CBSSN
• Alabama at Georgia, 1 p.m., CBS
• Arizona State at Utah, 1 p.m., FS1
• Villanova at Providence, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• LSU at Missouri, 2 p.m., SECN
• Illinois at Ohio State, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Butler at Creighton, 3 p.m., FOX
• Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Teams TBD, Semifinal, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• USC at UCLA, 3 p.m., CBS
• Texas A&M at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SECN
• Atlantic 10 tournament, Teams TBD, Semifinal, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SECN
• Seton Hall at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS1
• Ohio Valley Conference tournament, Teams TBD, Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• TBD vs. St. Mary's, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Atlantic 10 tournament, Teams TBD, Semifinal, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Xavier at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1
• Utah State at Fresno State, 10 p.m., FS1
• Team TBD at Pepperdine, 11 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Big East tournament, TBD vs. Connecticut, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., FS1
• Big East tournament, Villanova vs. DePaul, Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., FS2
• SEC tournament, Teams TBD, Semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Big East tournament, TBD vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., FS2
• SEC tournament, Teams TBD, Semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Big East tournament, TBD vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Purdue at Penn St., 1 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Third Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 259 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Semifinals; Doha-WTA Final, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
--
Saturday on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Georgia, 1 p.m., FM-93.9
• Illinois at Ohio State, joined in progress, FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• SEC tournament, Alabama vs. TBD, Semifinal, 5:30 p.m. (if Alabama is playing)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.