featured Sports on TV, Radio: March 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors face the Clippers on Wednesday. [DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] David Zalubowski Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVBASEBALL• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Panama vs. Chinese Taipei, Pool A, 5 a.m., FS2• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Australia vs. South Korea, Pool B, 9 p.m., FS1• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Panama vs. Netherlands, Pool A, 10 p.m., FS2MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• Atlantic 10 Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson, Second Round, 10:30 a.m., USA• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse, Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN• Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Second Round, 1 p.m., USA• Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Pittsburgh, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., ESPN• Big East Tournament: Butler vs. St. John's, First Round, 2 p.m., FS1• Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Seton Hall, First Round, 4:30 p.m., FS1• Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2• Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. West Virginia, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. South Carolina, First Round, 6 p.m., SECN• Patriot League Tournament: Lafayette at Colgate, Championship, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN• Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Villanova, First Round, 7 p.m., FS1• Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, First Round, 8 p.m., SECN• Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. NC State, Second Round, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2• Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU• Big Sky Tournament: Championship, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• Big Sky Tournament: Championship, 4 p.m., ESPNU• Mountain West Tournament: Championship, 9 p.m., CBSSNMLB• Spring Training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN• Spring Training: Canada vs. Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLBN• Spring Training: U.S. vs. San Francisco, 8 p.m., MLBNNBA• Dallas at New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN• Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPNNHL• Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., TNT• Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m., TNTMEN'S SOCCER• UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Bayern Munich, Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBS• CONCACAF Champions League: Club León at Tauro, Leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2TENNIS• BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Linguistics Soccer (us) Tennis Basketball × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew basketball coach changes school and communityPriceville girls' championship game appearance may empty their cityUPDATE: Escaped rape suspect back in jailThrough the Lens: Decatur High student's photograph chosen to hang in WashingtonStorms cause damage in Decatur areaTwin Towers end Priceville’s seasonFormer Decatur Parks & Rec supervisor charged with using position for personal gainPriceville falls to Prattville Christian in 4A state finalsBig stage: Contest at Calhoun 35 years ago was a game changerCity poised to borrow $30 million for new rec center, ballfields Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJackson: Mayor cut him out of property discussions (3)Priceville girls lock up first trip to final four in Birmingham (2)Editorial: Is the State of the Union speech really necessary? (2)Three arrests made at Austin Junior; student had loaded gun (2)Darry Daws (1)Bobby Laron Kelso (1)Agriculture strong in the Valley, but farmers face challenges (1)Twin Towers end Priceville’s season (1)Biden's loan forgiveness plan a cynical ploy (1)Should the Decatur City Council spend $55 million on a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park? (1)Decatur Daily moving to postal service delivery (1)POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How do we define the Ukraine-Russia war at it's one-year anniversary? (1)Renasant Bank 'Gateway' expected to open in late March (1)The 'party of ideas' has run out (1)Priceville falls to Prattville Christian in 4A state finals (1)Should the Alabama Legislature remove the sales tax on groceries? (1)DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company (1)Prison reform legislation deserves fair hearing (1)If you’re tough on crime, you better celebrate Missouri setting Lamar Johnson free (1)Books to Review (1)Howard Verner Jr. (1)City poised to borrow $30 million for new rec center, ballfields (1)Big stage: Contest at Calhoun 35 years ago was a game changer (1)Survey: 31% of underemployed cite transportation issues as barrier (1)Reed Blankenship goes from West Limestone to the Super Bowl (1)Around the region (1)Decatur homeless organization wants more help from city (1)A Wild Adventure: 'Madagascar Jr.' full of dancing and fun (1)Council to consider funding historic Horton home move on Monday (1)Funding for downtown alley project approved (1)Brother joins brother in jail after second arrest in Hartselle stabbing death (1) Top Jobs MEP SUPERVISOR For details or to apply •MASTER TEACHER •MASTER TEACHER/PROGRAM Online Poll Would you support a plan to preserve Medicare by raising taxes on those making more than $400,000 a year? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.