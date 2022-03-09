Mississippi Auburn Basketball (copy)

Mississippi faces Missouri today in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. on SEC Network. [BUTCH DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• ACC tournament: Syracuse vs. Florida St., Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., 11 a.m., ESPN

• ACC tournament: TBD vs. Wake Forest, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• Big East tournament: Butler vs. Xavier, First Round, New York, 3:30 p.m., FS1

• SEC tournament: Mississippi vs. Missouri, First Round, Tampa, Fla., 5 p.m., SECN

• ACC tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Big 12 tournament: West Virginia vs. Kansas St., First Round, Kansas City, Mo., 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Big East tournament: DePaul vs. St. John's, First Round, New York, 6 p.m., FS1

• Patriot League tournament: Navy at Colgate, Championship, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

• SEC tournament: Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m., SECN

• ACC tournament: TBD vs. Virginia, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Big East tournament: Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, First Round, New York, 8:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Mountain West tournament, Championship, 9 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

• World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 5 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, midnight, GOLF

NBA

• Phoenix at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Portland at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Washington at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TNT

• Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, Round of 16 Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBS

• CONCACAF Champions League: UNAM at New England, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 6:55 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Champions League: CF Montréal at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 8:55 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• CONMEBOL U-17 Group Stage: Chile vs. Peru, Group A, Montevideo, Uruguay, 12:50 p.m., FS2

• CONMEBOL U-17 Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Group A, Montevideo, Uruguay, 3:20 p.m., FS2

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Patriot League tournament: Navy at Colgate, Championship, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

