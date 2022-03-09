Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• ACC tournament: Syracuse vs. Florida St., Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., 11 a.m., ESPN
• ACC tournament: TBD vs. Wake Forest, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Big East tournament: Butler vs. Xavier, First Round, New York, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• SEC tournament: Mississippi vs. Missouri, First Round, Tampa, Fla., 5 p.m., SECN
• ACC tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Big 12 tournament: West Virginia vs. Kansas St., First Round, Kansas City, Mo., 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Big East tournament: DePaul vs. St. John's, First Round, New York, 6 p.m., FS1
• Patriot League tournament: Navy at Colgate, Championship, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• SEC tournament: Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m., SECN
• ACC tournament: TBD vs. Virginia, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Big East tournament: Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, First Round, New York, 8:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Mountain West tournament, Championship, 9 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 5 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, midnight, GOLF
NBA
• Phoenix at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Portland at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Washington at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TNT
• Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, Round of 16 Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBS
• CONCACAF Champions League: UNAM at New England, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 6:55 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: CF Montréal at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 8:55 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• CONMEBOL U-17 Group Stage: Chile vs. Peru, Group A, Montevideo, Uruguay, 12:50 p.m., FS2
• CONMEBOL U-17 Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Group A, Montevideo, Uruguay, 3:20 p.m., FS2
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Patriot League tournament: Navy at Colgate, Championship, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
