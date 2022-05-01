Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, noon, NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del., 2 p.m., FS1
• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., 2 p.m., NBC
• MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Frontera, Spain (taped), 5 p.m., CNBC
• NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped), 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Kentucky at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN
• Mississippi at Arkansas, noon, ESPN
• Mississippi St. at Missouri, 2 p.m., SECN
• UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 3 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Florida at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Tennessee at Ole Miss, 5 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort, Girona, Spain, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas, 2 p.m., CBS
• LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., 5 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Houston at Toronto, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Texas, 1:35 p.m., BSSE
• Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1, noon, ABC
• Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC, 6 a.m., CBSSN
• Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan, 8 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United, 10:30 a.m., USA
• Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC, 3 p.m., ESPN
• The Brazil Cup: Juazeirense at Palmeiras, Third Round Leg 2 (taped), 8 p.m., FS2
• MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC, 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Jamaica vs. Cuba, Round of 16, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 5:50 p.m., FS2
USFL
• Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, 1:30 p.m., USA
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Texas, 1:35 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Tennessee at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SEC
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT
MLB
• Seattle at Houston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., BSSE
NHL
• First Round Playoff: Boston at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
• First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United, 2 p.m., USA
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
