COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• SEC tournament: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M, First Round, Gainesville, Fla., 6 p.m., SEC
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL draft, 7 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Detroit vs. Oakland, Detroit (Game 1), noon, MLBN
• Boston at Atlanta, 6 p.m., BSSE
• Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 5, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• 2022 NHL draft lottery, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 5, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 5, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, 2 p.m., USA
MLB
• Boston at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
