Today on TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• SEC tournament: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M, First Round, Gainesville, Fla., 6 p.m., SEC

MEN'S LACROSSE

• PLL draft, 7 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Detroit vs. Oakland, Detroit (Game 1), noon, MLBN

• Boston at Atlanta, 6 p.m., BSSE

• Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 5, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• 2022 NHL draft lottery, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 5, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 5, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5, 9 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, 2 p.m., USA

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Boston at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

