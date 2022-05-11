Today on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Big Ten tournament: Indiana vs. Penn St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 10 a.m., BTN
• SEC tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 11 a.m., SECN
• Big Ten tournament: Purdue vs. Ohio St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 12:30 p.m., BTN
• SEC tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 1:30 p.m., SEC
• Big Ten tournament: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 3:30 p.m., BTN
• SEC tournament: South Carolina/Texas A&M vs. Florida, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 4 p.m., SECN
• Big Ten tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 6 p.m., BTN
• SEC tournament: Georgia vs. Ole Miss, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 6:30 p.m., SECN
MLB
• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 11:30 a.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Seattle, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., FS1
• Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSE
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 5, 6 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 5, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 5, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 5, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• The Italian Cup: Juventus vs. Inter Milan, Final, Rome, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton, 2:15 p.m., USA
WNBA
• New York at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Today on radio
MLB
• Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
