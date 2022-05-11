Braves Red Sox Baseball

Atlanta's Pablo Sandoval watches his single during the second inning of Tuesday's 3-1 win in Boston. Sandoval had three hits against his former team. [CHARLES KRUPA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Big Ten tournament: Indiana vs. Penn St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 10 a.m., BTN

• SEC tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 11 a.m., SECN

• Big Ten tournament: Purdue vs. Ohio St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 12:30 p.m., BTN

• SEC tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 1:30 p.m., SEC

• Big Ten tournament: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 3:30 p.m., BTN

• SEC tournament: South Carolina/Texas A&M vs. Florida, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 4 p.m., SECN

• Big Ten tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, First Round, East Lansing, Mich., 6 p.m., BTN

• SEC tournament: Georgia vs. Ole Miss, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., 6:30 p.m., SECN

MLB

• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 11:30 a.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at Seattle, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

• Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., FS1

• Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSE

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 5, 6 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 5, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 5, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 5, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• The Italian Cup: Juventus vs. Inter Milan, Final, Rome, 2 p.m., CBSSN

• Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton, 2:15 p.m., USA

WNBA

• New York at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Today on radio

MLB

• Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

