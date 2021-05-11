Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• UNC-Wilmington at NC State, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Auburn, First Round, 6 p.m., SECN
MLB
• Texas at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• N.Y. Knicks at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Southampton, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
