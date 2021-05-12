Today on TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• SEC tournament, Mississippi St. vs. Mississippi, First Round, Tuscaloosa, 11 a.m., SECN

• SEC tournament, South Carolina vs. LSU, First Round, Tuscaloosa, 1:40 p.m., SECN

• SEC tournament, Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, First Round, Tuscaloosa, 4:10 p.m., SECN

• SEC tournament, Georgia vs. Kentucky, First Round, Tuscaloosa, , 6:45 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour, The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

MLB

• Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN

• San Diego at Colorado, 2 p.m., MLBN

• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSO

• Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

• Portland at Utah, 8:35 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• 2021 NFL schedule release, 7 p.m., ESPN2, FS1, NFLN

NHL

• Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A, Juventus at Sassuolo, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Premier League, Arsenal at Chelsea, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Tennessee at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.