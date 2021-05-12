Today on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• SEC tournament, Mississippi St. vs. Mississippi, First Round, Tuscaloosa, 11 a.m., SECN
• SEC tournament, South Carolina vs. LSU, First Round, Tuscaloosa, 1:40 p.m., SECN
• SEC tournament, Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, First Round, Tuscaloosa, 4:10 p.m., SECN
• SEC tournament, Georgia vs. Kentucky, First Round, Tuscaloosa, , 6:45 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour, The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
MLB
• Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN
• San Diego at Colorado, 2 p.m., MLBN
• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSO
• Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
• Portland at Utah, 8:35 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• 2021 NFL schedule release, 7 p.m., ESPN2, FS1, NFLN
NHL
• Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A, Juventus at Sassuolo, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Premier League, Arsenal at Chelsea, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Tennessee at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
