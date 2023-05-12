featured Sports on TV, Radio: May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brian Snitker and the Braves begin a three-game series in Toronto on Friday. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVAUTO RACING• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1COLLEGE BASEBALL• Vanderbilt at Florida, 4:30 p.m., SECN• Mississippi St. at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SECNCOLLEGE SOFTBALL• American Athletic Tournament: Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPNU• Big East Tournament: Semifinal, 11 a.m., FS2• Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU• Southeastern Tournament: Semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2• Big East Tournament: Semifinal, 5 p.m., FS2• Southeastern Tournament: Semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2• Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU• Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 9 p.m., ESPNU• Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2GOLF• DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, 6 a.m., GOLF• LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF• PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, noon, GOLF• PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2IIHF MEN'S HOCKEY• World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group A, 8 a.m., NHLN• World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Canada, Group B, noon, NHLNMLB• Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN• Atlanta at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast• San Diego at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBNNBA• Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 6, 6:40 p.m., ESPN• Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 6, 9 p.m., ESPNNHL• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 5, 6 p.m., TNT• Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5, 9 p.m., TNTTENNIS• Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS--Today on radioMLB• Atlanta at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., FM-93.9 Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. 