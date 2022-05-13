Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgia at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m., SECN
• Nebraska at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at UConn, 6 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi at LSU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Alabama at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Big East tournament, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill., 11 a.m., FS2
• Big 12 tournament, Semifinal, Oklahoma City, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• SEC tournament, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Big East tournament, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill., 2 p.m., FS2
• SEC tournament, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium, 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J., 9:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, 3 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S LACROSSE
• NLL Western Conference Final: Colorado at San Diego, Game 1, 9 p.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 281 Main Card: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), London, 3 p.m., SHO
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 6, 6:40 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 6, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 6, 6 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., TBS
• Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 6, 8:30 p.m., TNT
RODEO
• PBR: World Finals, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
USFL
• Michigan vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, 7 p.m., USA
--
Today on radio
MLB
• San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 11 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 1 p.m., FS1
• IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Indianapolis, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 7 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• Showtime Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (Light-Middleweights), Carson, Calif., 8 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Kentucky at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN
• Ole Miss at LSU, 2 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• American Athletic tournament, Championship, Tulsa, Okla., 10 a.m., ESPN2
• Atlantic Coast tournament, Championship, Pittsburgh, noon, ESPN2
• Big 12 tournament, Championship, Oklahoma City, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• SEC tournament, Championship, Gainesville, Fla., 4 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J., 4 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• San Diego at Atlanta, 3 p.m., FS1, BSSE
NHL
• First Round, noon, ESPN
• First Round, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN
• First Round, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga, 8 a.m., ESPN
USFL
• New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, 2 p.m., FOX
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• San Diego at Atlanta, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
