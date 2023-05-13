Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, 9:30 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Darlington Raceway, 12:30 p.m., FOX
• NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, 2:30 p.m., NBC
BOWLING
• PBA: The Players Championship, Semifinal, 11:30 a.m., FS1
BOXING
• Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler (Middleweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Kentucky at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
• Auburn at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• American Athletic Tournament: Championship, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• Conference USA: Championship, noon, CBSSN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championship, noon, ESPN2
• Big 12 Tournament: Championship, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Southeastern Tournament: Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
• Southeastern Tournament: Championships, 5 p.m., SECN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Lay Lake, 6:30 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• LIV Golf League: Second Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, noon, CW
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, 2 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida (Heavyweights), 2 p.m., ABC
MLB
• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Toronto, 2 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Texas at Oakland, 3 p.m., FS1
• San Diego at LA Dodgers, 6 p.m., FOX
• San Francisco at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
• Western Conference Semifinal, Dallas at Seattle, Game 6, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea, 9 a.m., USA
• USL Championship: Miami FC at Louisville City FC, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterey, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
USFL
• Pittsburgh at Michigan, 11:30 a.m., USA
• Houston at Birmingham, 3 p.m., FOX
XFL
• XFL Championship: Arlington vs. D.C., San Antonio, 7:15 p.m., ABC
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Toronto, 2 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, 2 p.m., FS1
• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Course de Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 2 p.m., NBC
BOWLING
• PBA: The Players Championship, Finals, noon, FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Penn St. at Nebraska, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Georgia at Missouri, noon, SECN
• Alabama at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA Softball Selection Show, 6 p.m., ESPN2
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Lay Lake, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at Toronto, 12:30 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Cincinnati at Miami, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
RODEO
• PBR: The World Finals, Top 15, noon, CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Everton, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal, 10:30 a.m., USA
• La Liga: FC Barcelona at Espanyol, 1:55 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy, 8:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt, 5:55 a.m., CBSSN
USFL
• New Jersey vs. Philadelphia, 11 a.m., NBC
• Memphis vs. New Orleans, 2 p.m., FOX
--
Sunday on radio
• Atlanta at Toronto, 12:30 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
NBA BASKETBALL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 7 (If Necessary), 7 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, 2 p.m., USA
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m., FM-93.9
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.