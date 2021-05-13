Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Missouri at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NCAA College Cup, Virginia vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 5 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA College Cup, Santa Clara vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• SEC tournament, Mississippi St. vs. Florida, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, 11 a.m., SECN
• SEC tournament, LSU vs. Missouri, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, 1:35 p.m., SECN
• SEC tournament, Tennessee/Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, 4:10 p.m., SECN
• SEC tournament, Kentucky/Georgia vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, 6:45 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour, The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Toronto at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., BSSO
• Philadelphia at Washington, noon, MLBN
• Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress), 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Cleveland at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga DFB Pokal, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, Final, Berlin, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester United, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
Today on radio
MLB
• Toronto at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Tennessee at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
