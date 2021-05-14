Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• IndyCar, Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (taped), 5 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Missouri St. at Illinois St., 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NCAA College Cup, Marshall vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 5 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA College Cup, Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Big 12 tournament, Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Game 1 Pool B, Oklahoma City, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• SEC tournament, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• SEC tournament, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA Tour, The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The Preakness Black Eyed Susan, From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of doubleheader), 2 p.m., MLBN
• L.A. Angels at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., BSSO
NBA
• New Orleans at Golden State, 8:45 p.m., ESPN
RODEO
• PBR, The Wrangler Invitational, Round 1, Billings, Mont. (taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Manchester City at Newcastle United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
SWIMMING
• TYR, The Pro Swim Series, Indianapolis (taped), 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Tennessee at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 12:30 p.m., FS1
• IndyCar, The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
• NHRA, Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL, Greater Western Sydney at Richmond, 4 a.m., FS1
BOWLING
• PBA, Playoffs Round of 4, Milford, Conn., 10 a.m., FS1
BOXING
• Championship Boxing, Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super-Bantamweights), Carson, Calif., 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Arkansas at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
• Alabama at LSU, 2 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA tournament, Monmouth vs. North Carolina, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Rutgers vs. Lehigh, First Round, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Drexel vs. Notre Dame, First Round, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Syracuse vs. Georgetown, First Round, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• ACC tournament, Championship, Louisville, Ky., 11 a.m., ESPN2
• American Athletic tournament, Championship, Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Big 12 tournament, Championship, Oklahoma City, Okla., 3 p.m., ESPN2
• SEC tournament, Championship, Tuscaloosa, 5 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• EPGA Tour, The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions, The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The Preakness Prep, From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 1 p.m., NBCSN
• The Preakness Stakes, From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 262 Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Oakland at Minnesota, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., BSSO
• St. Louis at San Diego, 7:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff, Boston at Washington, First Round, 6:15 p.m., NBC
RUGBY
• Premiership, Sale at Bath, 10 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Burnley vs. Leeds, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, Southampton vs. Fulham, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• USL, Phoenix at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN2
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
• TSL, Conquerors vs. Alphas, Indianapolis, 2 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
• TYR, The Pro Swim Series, 5 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2, 4 a.m., TENNIS
• Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Chicago at Washington, noon, ABC
• Las Vegas at Seattle, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Tennessee at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
