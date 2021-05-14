Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• IndyCar, Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (taped), 5 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Missouri St. at Illinois St., 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• NCAA College Cup, Marshall vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 5 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA College Cup, Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Big 12 tournament, Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Game 1 Pool B, Oklahoma City, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• SEC tournament, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• SEC tournament, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

• UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• EPGA Tour, The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions, The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour, The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• The Preakness Black Eyed Susan, From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 4 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of doubleheader), 2 p.m., MLBN

• L.A. Angels at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., BSSO

NBA

• New Orleans at Golden State, 8:45 p.m., ESPN

RODEO

• PBR, The Wrangler Invitational, Round 1, Billings, Mont. (taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Manchester City at Newcastle United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

SWIMMING

• TYR, The Pro Swim Series, Indianapolis (taped), 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Tennessee at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 12:30 p.m., FS1

• IndyCar, The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

• NHRA, Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• AFL, Greater Western Sydney at Richmond, 4 a.m., FS1

BOWLING

• PBA, Playoffs Round of 4, Milford, Conn., 10 a.m., FS1

BOXING

• Championship Boxing, Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super-Bantamweights), Carson, Calif., 9 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Arkansas at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN

• Alabama at LSU, 2 p.m., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• NCAA tournament, Monmouth vs. North Carolina, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament, Rutgers vs. Lehigh, First Round, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament, Drexel vs. Notre Dame, First Round, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament, Syracuse vs. Georgetown, First Round, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• ACC tournament, Championship, Louisville, Ky., 11 a.m., ESPN2

• American Athletic tournament, Championship, Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Big 12 tournament, Championship, Oklahoma City, Okla., 3 p.m., ESPN2

• SEC tournament, Championship, Tuscaloosa, 5 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• EPGA Tour, The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour, The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, 2 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Champions, The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• The Preakness Prep, From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 1 p.m., NBCSN

• The Preakness Stakes, From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 4 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC 262 Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Oakland at Minnesota, 3 p.m., FS1

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., BSSO

• St. Louis at San Diego, 7:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

• 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Playoff, Boston at Washington, First Round, 6:15 p.m., NBC

RUGBY

• Premiership, Sale at Bath, 10 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Burnley vs. Leeds, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League, Southampton vs. Fulham, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• USL, Phoenix at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN2

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

• TSL, Conquerors vs. Alphas, Indianapolis, 2 p.m., FS1

SWIMMING

• TYR, The Pro Swim Series, 5 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2, 4 a.m., TENNIS

• Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Chicago at Washington, noon, ABC

• Las Vegas at Seattle, 2 p.m., ABC

Saturday on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Tennessee at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9

