Third base coach Ron Washington and the Atlanta Braves are set to begin a three-game series at the Brewers after concluding their set against the Padres on Sunday. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Lexus Grand Prix, 1 p.m., USA

• NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, 2 p.m., FS1

• MotoGP: The France Grand Prix, 3 p.m., CNBC

• Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 10 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Miami at Florida St., 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, noon, SECN

• Nebraska at Illinois, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Alabama at Auburn, 3 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE RUGBY

• The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships, 1 p.m. (CNBC) and 3 p.m. (NBC)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• NCAA Selection Show, 6 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and noon (CBS)

• PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN

• San Francisco at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 7, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 7, 7 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 7, 6 p.m., TBS

• Eastern Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 7, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., USA

• Serie A: Genoa at Napoli, 8 a.m., CBSSN

• Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United, 8 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Brentford at Everton, 10:30 a.m., USA

• Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

• MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle FC, 3 p.m., ESPN

• USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Phoenix FC, 8 p.m., ESPN2

SWIMMING

• The U.S. National Championships, 2 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

• Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS

USFL

• Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, 11 a.m., NBC

• Pittsburgh vs. Houston, 3 p.m., FOX

Today on radio

MLB

• San Diego at Atlanta, 10:35 a.m., FM-93.9

Monday on TV

MLB

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m., Bally Sports South

NHL

• Conference Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Conference Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 2 p.m., USA

Monday on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m., FM-93.9

