AUTO RACING
• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Lexus Grand Prix, 1 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, 2 p.m., FS1
• MotoGP: The France Grand Prix, 3 p.m., CNBC
• Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 10 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Miami at Florida St., 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, noon, SECN
• Nebraska at Illinois, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Alabama at Auburn, 3 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE RUGBY
• The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships, 1 p.m. (CNBC) and 3 p.m. (NBC)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA Selection Show, 6 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and noon (CBS)
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• San Francisco at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 7, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 7, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 7, 6 p.m., TBS
• Eastern Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 7, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., USA
• Serie A: Genoa at Napoli, 8 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Brentford at Everton, 10:30 a.m., USA
• Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle FC, 3 p.m., ESPN
• USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Phoenix FC, 8 p.m., ESPN2
SWIMMING
• The U.S. National Championships, 2 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
• Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
USFL
• Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, 11 a.m., NBC
• Pittsburgh vs. Houston, 3 p.m., FOX
--
MLB
• San Diego at Atlanta, 10:35 a.m., FM-93.9
--
MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
NHL
• Conference Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Conference Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 2 p.m., USA
--
MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m., FM-93.9
