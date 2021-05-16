Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, 1 p.m., FS1
• IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Acura Sports Car Challenge, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOWLING
• PBA Playoffs: Final, 1 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Wake Forest at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Georgia at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN
• Indiana at Michigan, noon, ESPN2
• Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FCS Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St., Championship, 1 p.m., ABC
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA Tournament: Bryant at Virginia, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Vermont at Maryland, First Round, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: High Point vs. Duke, First Round, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Denver, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Michigan St. at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN
• Nebraska at Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN
• Illinois at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN
• NCAA Softball Championship Selection Special, 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• L.A. Angels at Boston, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m., BSSO
• St. Louis at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Boston at New York, 12:15 p.m., ESPN
• Memphis at Golden State, 2:35 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 1, 11 a.m., NBC
• Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 1, 2 p.m., NBC
• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
• PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, 3 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
• MLR: Seattle at Old Glory D.C., 11 a.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Napoli at Fiorentina, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace, 6 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• USL League One: Union Omaha at Greenville SC, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati, 3 p.m., FOX
• MLS: Columbus SC at New England, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Liga MX: Santos Laguna at CF Monterrey, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 6 p.m., FS2
• MLS: L.A. FC at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
• New York at Indiana, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m., FM-93.9
• St. Louis at San Diego, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NCAA College Cup: TBD, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA College Cup: TBD, 7 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
• South Division: Generals vs. Sea Lions, 6 p.m., FS1
• South Division: Jousters vs. Blues, 9 p.m., FS1
Monday on Radio
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
