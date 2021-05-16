Ryan Weathers baseball

Loretto High grad Ryan Weathers is scheduled to pitch for the San Diego Padres when they play the St. Louis Cardinals at 6 p.m. on ESPN. [ROSS D. FRANKLIN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, 1 p.m., FS1

• IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Acura Sports Car Challenge, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

BOWLING

• PBA Playoffs: Final, 1 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Wake Forest at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Georgia at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN

• Indiana at Michigan, noon, ESPN2

• Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• FCS Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St., Championship, 1 p.m., ABC

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• NCAA Tournament: Bryant at Virginia, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Vermont at Maryland, First Round, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: High Point vs. Duke, First Round, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Denver, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Michigan St. at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN

• Nebraska at Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN

• Illinois at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN

• NCAA Softball Championship Selection Special, 8 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• L.A. Angels at Boston, noon, MLBN

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m., BSSO

• St. Louis at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Boston at New York, 12:15 p.m., ESPN

• Memphis at Golden State, 2:35 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 1, 11 a.m., NBC

• Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 1, 2 p.m., NBC

• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

RODEO

• PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, 3 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

• MLR: Seattle at Old Glory D.C., 11 a.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Napoli at Fiorentina, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2

• Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace, 6 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• USL League One: Union Omaha at Greenville SC, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati, 3 p.m., FOX

• MLS: Columbus SC at New England, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Liga MX: Santos Laguna at CF Monterrey, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 6 p.m., FS2

• MLS: L.A. FC at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

• New York at Indiana, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m., FM-93.9

• St. Louis at San Diego, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• NCAA College Cup: TBD, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA College Cup: TBD, 7 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

• South Division: Generals vs. Sea Lions, 6 p.m., FS1

• South Division: Jousters vs. Blues, 9 p.m., FS1

--

Monday on Radio

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

