Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Florida St. at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
MLB
• Houston at Boston, 6 p.m., TBS
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m., BSS
• Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (Game 2), 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• NBA draft Lottery, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 1, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 1, 6 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 1:45 p.m., USA
WNBA
• Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m., FM-93.9
