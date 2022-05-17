Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Florida St. at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN

MLB

• Houston at Boston, 6 p.m., TBS

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m., BSS

• Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (Game 2), 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• NBA draft Lottery, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 1, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 1, 6 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 1:45 p.m., USA

WNBA

• Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m., FM-93.9

