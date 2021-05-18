Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Akron at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., ACCN

• UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Kansas at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSO

• N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Eastern Conference, Play-In Round, Charlotte at Indiana, 5:30 p.m., TNT

• Eastern Conference, Play-In Round, Washington at Boston, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup East Division Playoff, N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff, Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 2, 7 p.m., CNBC

• Stanley Cup West Division Playoff, Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 2, 9 p.m., NBCN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Leicester City at Chelsea, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour, The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia, 6:30 p.m., FS2

WNBA

• Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on radio

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Rocket City at Pensacola, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9

