Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Akron at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., ACCN
• UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Kansas at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSO
• N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference, Play-In Round, Charlotte at Indiana, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference, Play-In Round, Washington at Boston, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup East Division Playoff, N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff, Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 2, 7 p.m., CNBC
• Stanley Cup West Division Playoff, Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 2, 9 p.m., NBCN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Leicester City at Chelsea, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour, The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia, 6:30 p.m., FS2
WNBA
• Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Rocket City at Pensacola, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
