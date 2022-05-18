Braves 051422 (copy)

Third base coach Ron Washington and the Atlanta Braves continue their three-game series at the Brewers. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MLB

• Detroit at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Arizona at LA Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN

• St. Louis at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Golden State, Game 1, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Europa League: Rangers FC at Eintracht Frankfurt, Final, 2 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12:10 p.m., FM-93.9

