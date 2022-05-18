Today on TV
MLB
• Detroit at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Arizona at LA Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Golden State, Game 1, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Europa League: Rangers FC at Eintracht Frankfurt, Final, 2 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12:10 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.