Today on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
• NCAA National Championships, Women's Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4, 4:30 p.m., TENNIS
MEN'S CURLING
• World Mixed Doubles Championship, U.S. vs. Switzerland, Aberdeen, Scotland (taped), midnight, NBCSN
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, noon, MLBN
• Colorado at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSO
• Washington at Chicago Cubs, 6:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Western Conference Playoff, San Antonio at Memphis, Play-In Round, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Playoff, Golden State at L.A. Lakers, Play-In Round, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup East Division Playoff, Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff, Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 2, 7 p.m., CNBC
• Stanley Cup North Division Playoff, Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 1, 8 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup West Division Playoff, St. Louis at Colorado, First Round, Game 2, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
RUGBY
• MLR, Los Angeles at Austin, 7 p.m., FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Coppa Italia Cup, Atalanta vs. Juventus, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy, 1:50 p.m., ESPN2
• Premier League, Liverpool at Burnley, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour, The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia, 9 p.m., FS2
WNBA
• Indiana at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Rocket City at Pensacola, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
