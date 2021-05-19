Today on TV

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

• NCAA National Championships, Women's Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4, 4:30 p.m., TENNIS

MEN'S CURLING

• World Mixed Doubles Championship, U.S. vs. Switzerland, Aberdeen, Scotland (taped), midnight, NBCSN

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, noon, MLBN

• Colorado at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSO

• Washington at Chicago Cubs, 6:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Western Conference Playoff, San Antonio at Memphis, Play-In Round, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Playoff, Golden State at L.A. Lakers, Play-In Round, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup East Division Playoff, Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff, Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 2, 7 p.m., CNBC

• Stanley Cup North Division Playoff, Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 1, 8 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup West Division Playoff, St. Louis at Colorado, First Round, Game 2, 9:30 p.m., CNBC

RUGBY

• MLR, Los Angeles at Austin, 7 p.m., FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

• Coppa Italia Cup, Atalanta vs. Juventus, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy, 1:50 p.m., ESPN2

• Premier League, Liverpool at Burnley, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour, The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia, 9 p.m., FS2

WNBA

• Indiana at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Rocket City at Pensacola, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9

