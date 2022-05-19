Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Tennessee at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN
• LSU at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins), noon, ESPN
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m., ESPN
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins), 1 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• San Diego at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN
• Seattle at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• NBA draft combine: From Chicago, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS
• NBA draft combine: From Chicago, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 2, 7:40 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 2, 6 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TNT
RODEO
• PBR: World Finals, Round 4, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, 1:45 p.m., USA
--
Today on radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
