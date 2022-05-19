PGA Championship Capsules Golf

Rory McIlroy has four major championships among his 20 career victories. [NICK WASS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nick Wass

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Tennessee at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN

• LSU at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins), noon, ESPN

• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m., ESPN

• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins), 1 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• San Diego at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN

• Seattle at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• NBA draft combine: From Chicago, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS

• NBA draft combine: From Chicago, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 2, 7:40 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 2, 6 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TNT

RODEO

• PBR: World Finals, Round 4, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, 1:45 p.m., USA

--

Today on radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

