Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, The Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 8:55 a.m., ESPN
• NHRA, Qualifying, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta, 9:30 a.m., FS1
• MotoAmerica, The King of the Beggers, Road Atlanta, Atlanta, 11:30 a.m., FS1
• GT, World Challenge America, Austin, Texas, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• NASCAR Cup Series, The Buschy McBusch Race 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 2 p.m., FS1
• MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 2, Road Atlanta, Atlanta, 2 p.m., FS2
• IndyCar, The XPEL 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 4 p.m., NBCSN
• NHRA, The Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta, 10:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Missouri at Alabama, 11 a.m., SECN
• Louisville at Clemson, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Vanderbilt at Florida, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 2 p.m., SECN
• Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FCS playoffs, N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
• FCS playoffs, North Dakota at James Madison, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• FCS playoffs, S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Alabama at Georgia, 2 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at LSU, 5 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour, The Tenerife Open, Final Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions, The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at Toronto, noon, BSSO
• Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Tampa Bay at Detroit, 2 p.m., NBC
RODEO
• PBR, The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Omaha, Neb. (taped), 1 p.m., CBS
• PBR, The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 2 and Championship, Omaha, Neb. (taped), 5 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
• MLR, Rugby United New York at Seattle, 7 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A, Genoa at Lazio, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League, Arsenal at Newcastle United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• MLS, Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, noon, ESPN
• Premier League, Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN
• MLS, LA Galaxy at Seattle, 8 p.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Toronto, noon, FM-93.9
• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
NBA
• Golden State at New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Denver at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
• Heineken Champions Cup, Leinster at La Rochelle, 11 a.m., NBCSN
