Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula One, Practice 2, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Miami at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN
• LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
• NCAA National Championships, Men's Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4, 4:30 p.m., TENNIS
GOLF
• PGA Tour, The PGA Championship, First Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., noon, ESPN
• LPGA Tour, The Pure Silk Championship, First Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA, America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress), 4 p.m., MLBN
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSE
• Boston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., MLBN
• Arizona at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Playoff, Indiana at Washington, Play-In Round, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff, Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., USA
• Stanley Cup East Division Playoff, Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round, Game 3, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup North Division Playoff, Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., NHLN
• Stanley Cup West Division Playoff, Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
• North Division, Conquerors vs. Aviators, Indianapolis, 6 p.m., FS1
• North Division, Alphas vs. Linemen, Indianapolis, 9 p.m., FS1
WNBA
• Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
MLB
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Rocket City at Pensacola, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
