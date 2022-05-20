Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 3 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 5 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 7:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Arkansas at Alabama, 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament: Liberty vs. Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Missouri St. at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN
• NCAA tournament: Oregon St. vs. Ohio St., 3 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Chattanooga at Alabama, 3 p.m., SECN
• NCAA tournament: Minnesota vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: South Florida vs. Mississippi St., 5 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Princeton at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SECN
• NCAA tournament: San Diego St. vs. LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Grand Canyon at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins), noon, ESPN
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m., ESPN
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins), 1 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• The Black-Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 4 p.m., USA
MLB
• Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m., BSSE
• San Diego at San Francisco (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• NBA draft combine: From Chicago, noon, ESPN2
• NBA draft combine: From Chicago, 1 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Western Conference Final: Dallas at Golden State, Game 2, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, Game 2, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
RODEO
• PBR: World Finals, Round 5, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 5 p.m., FS2
• CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC, 9 p.m., FS2
Today on radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament: Chattanooga at Alabama, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, 5:55 a.m., ESPNU
• Formula 1: Qualifying, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The SRS Distribution 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 6 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• WBO Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum (Middleweights), Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN
• WBC Championship Main Card: David Benavidez vs. David Lemieu (Super-Middleweights), Glendale, Ariz., 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• LSU at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., SECN
• Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA tournament: Delaware vs. Cornell, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Maryland vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament: Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Regional, 11 a.m., SECN
• NCAA tournament: Regional, noon, ESPN
• NCAA tournament: Regional, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Regional, 2 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA tournament: Regional, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Regional, 4 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA tournament: Regional, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Regional, 4 p.m., SECN
• NCAA tournament: Regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Regional, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Regional, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Regional, 9 p.m., ESPN2
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 9 a.m., ESPN
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., noon, CBS
HORSE RACING
• The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 4 p.m., NBC
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 5:10 p.m., BSSE
• Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 3, 7 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC, 6:30 p.m., FOX
USFL
• Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, noon, NBC
• Michigan at Birmingham, 5:30 p.m., NBC
WNBA
• Phoenix at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., ABC
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament: Stanford/Murray St. at Alabama, 2 p.m., FM-93.9
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 5:10 p.m., FM-93.9
