Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying - Day 1, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 2, noon, ESPN and ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 2, 2 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 2, 4 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SECN
• NCAA tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN2, ESPNU and SECN
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 2, 8 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 2, 10 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, 9 a.m. (ESPN) and noon (CBS)
HORSE RACING
• The 148th Preakness Stakes, 5 p.m., NBC
IIHF MEN'S HOCKEY
• World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Denmark, Group A, 4 a.m., NHLN
MLB
• Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., FS1
• Seattle at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Western Conference Final: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 2, 7 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester United at Bournemouth, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Arsenal at Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Italian Open-ATP Semifinals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• Italian Open-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, noon, TENNIS
• NCAA Championships: D1 Men’s Team Semifinals/Women’s Team Finals, 4:30 p.m., TENNIS
USFL
• Pittsburgh at Memphis, 11:30 a.m., USA
• Birmingham at Michigan, 3 p.m., FOX
WNBA
• Atlanta at Dallas, noon, ABC
• Las Vegas at Seattle, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Seattle at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying - Day 2, 3 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, 4 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 1 p.m., ESPN2 and SECN
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 3 p.m., ESPN2 and SECN
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 4 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 5 p.m., ESPN2 and SECN
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 6 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 8 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, 9 a.m. (ESPN) and noon (CBS)
• Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, noon, GOLF
IIHF MEN'S HOCKEY
• World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. France, Group A, noon, NHLN
MLB
• Seattle at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Cleveland at NY Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 2, 2 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leeds United at West Ham United, 7:30 p.m., USA
• Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City, 10 a.m., USA
• Serie A: Inter Milan at Napoli, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Cavalry FC, 6 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Italian Open-ATP Doubles Final; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Italian Open-ATP Final, 9 a.m., TENNIS
• NCAA Championships: D1 Men’s Team Finals, 5:30 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: The Bermuda Games, 1 p.m., NBC
USFL
• New Orleans vs. Philadelphia, 11 a.m., FS1
• New Jersey at Houston, 3 p.m., FOX
WNBA
• Chicago at Phoenix, 3 p.m., ESPN
--
Sunday on radio
MLB
• Seattle at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA tournament: First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• San Francisco at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Western Conference Final: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 4, 7:40 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 3, 7 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 2 p.m., USA
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
