Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 2 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 3 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Florida at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament, UNC-Greensboro vs. Duke, Athens Region, Game 1, Athens Ga., 11 a.m., ACCN
• NCAA tournament, Northwestern at Kentucky, Lexington Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, Liberty vs. James Madison, Knoxville Regional, Game 1, Knoxville, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Manhattan at Arkansas, Fayetteville Regional, Game 1, noon, SECN
• NCAA tournament, Central Florida vs. Auburn, Tallahassee Regional, Game 1, Tallahassee, Fla., 1 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, South Florida at Florida, Gainesville Regional, Game 1, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, McNeese St. at LSU, Baton Rouge Regional, Game 1, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Wichita St. vs. Texas A&M, Norman Regional, Game 1, Norman, Okla., 5 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, Mississippi vs. Villanova, Tucson Regional, Game 1, Tucson, Ariz., 5 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Alabama St. at Alabama, Tuscaloosa Regional, Game 2, 5 p.m., SECN
• NCAA tournament, Seattle vs. Michigan, Seattle Regional, Game 1, Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, Fresno St. vs. Minnesota, Los Angeles Regional, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Long Beach St. at UCLA, Regional, Los Angeles Regional, Game 2, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour, The PGA Championship, Second Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., noon, ESPN
• LPGA Tour, The Pure Silk Championship, Second Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., FS1
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSE
• Seattle at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Western Conference Playoff, Memphis at Golden State, Play-In Round, 8:10 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup East Division Playoff, Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 4, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff, Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 3, 6 p.m., USA
• Stanley Cup North Division Playoff, Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 2, 8 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup West Division Playoff, Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., USA
WNBA
• Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Rocket City at Pensacola, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, Practice 3, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula One, Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 10 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 11 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The Toyota Tundra 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, noon, FS1
• IndyCar, Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 1 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 3 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• Top Rank, José Ramírez vs. Josh Taylor (Super Lightweights), Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Tennessee at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN
• Nebraska at Indiana, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA tournament, Georgetown vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Rutgers vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, 9 p.m., ESPNU
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series, The 2021 Berkley Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville, Lake Guntersville, Scottsboro, 7 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• LEPGA Tour, The Investec South African Women's Open, Third Round, Westlake Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The PGA Championship, Third Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., 9 a.m., ESPN
• LEPGA Tour, The Investec South African Women's Open, Third Round, Westlake Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The PGA Championship, Third Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., noon, CBS
• LPGA Tour, The Pure Silk Championship, Third Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., 2 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• The U.S. Classic, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., FOX
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSE
NBA
• NBA Playoff, Miami at Milwaukee, First Round, 1 p.m., ESPN
• NBA Playoff, Dallas at L.A. Clippers, First Round, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
• NBA Playoff, Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, 7 p.m., ABC
• NBA Playoff, Portland at Denver, First Round, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff, Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, 11:30 a.m., CNBC
• Stanley Cup Playoff, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, First Round, 2 p.m., NBC
• Stanley Cup Playoff, Montreal at Toronto, First Round, 6 p.m., CNBC
• Stanley Cup Playoff, Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, 7 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS, LA Galaxy at Portland, 2:30 p.m., ABC
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Rocket City at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
