Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 3, Estoril, Portugal (Taped), noon, CNBC
• NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 3 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA tournament: Delaware vs. Cornell, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Virginia vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament, Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, Regional, 11 a.m., SECN
• NCAA tournament, Regional, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, Regional, 1 p.m., SECN
• NCAA tournament, Regional, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, Regional, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Regional, 7 p.m., ESPNU
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins), 8 a.m., ESPN
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 9 a.m., ESPN
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., noon, CBS
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Miami, 12:40 p.m., BSSE
• San Diego at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 3, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 3, 12:30 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, Game 3, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 3, 7 p.m., ESPN2
RODEO
• PBR: World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 a.m., CBSSN
• PBR: World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 11 a.m., CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, 10 a.m., CNBC
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Burnley, 10 a.m., GOLF
• Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 10 a.m., NBC
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City, 10 a.m., SYFY
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 10 a.m., USA
• MLS: Philadelphia Union at Portland FC, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, noon, NBC
USFL
• Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, 11 a.m., FS1
• Houston vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, 3 p.m., FOX
WNBA
• Chicago at Washington, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 12:40 p.m., FM-93.9
• Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA Individual National Championships, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSE
NBA
• Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 4, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 6 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., TNT
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
