Britain Soccer Premier League

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London stadium in London, Sunday, May 15, 2022.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: The Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

• FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 3, Estoril, Portugal (Taped), noon, CNBC

• NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 3 p.m., NBC

• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• NCAA tournament: Delaware vs. Cornell, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: Virginia vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• NCAA tournament, Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament, Regional, 11 a.m., SECN

• NCAA tournament, Regional, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament, Regional, 1 p.m., SECN

• NCAA tournament, Regional, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament, Regional, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament, Regional, 7 p.m., ESPNU

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins), 8 a.m., ESPN

• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 9 a.m., ESPN

• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., noon, CBS

MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Miami, 12:40 p.m., BSSE

• San Diego at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 3, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 3, 12:30 p.m., TNT

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, Game 3, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 3, 7 p.m., ESPN2

RODEO

• PBR: World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 a.m., CBSSN

• PBR: World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 11 a.m., CBS

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, 10 a.m., CNBC

• Premier League: Newcastle United at Burnley, 10 a.m., GOLF

• Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 10 a.m., NBC

• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City, 10 a.m., SYFY

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 10 a.m., USA

• MLS: Philadelphia Union at Portland FC, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, noon, NBC

USFL

• Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, 11 a.m., FS1

• Houston vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, 3 p.m., FOX

WNBA

• Chicago at Washington, 2 p.m., ABC

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Miami, 12:40 p.m., FM-93.9

• Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA Individual National Championships, 4 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSE

NBA

• Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 4, 7:30 p.m., ABC

NHL

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 6 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., TNT

--

Monday on radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.