Tommy Edman, Harrison Bader and the St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs at 6 p.m. on ESPN. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jeff Roberson - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The Monaco Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

• NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, 1:30 p.m., FS1

• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Virginia International Raceway, 2 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Nebraska vs. Ohio St., noon, BTN

• Ohio St. at Indiana, 4 p.m., BTN

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• NCAA tournament: Loyola (Md.) vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: Notre Dame vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• NCAA tournament: Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: Regional, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: Regional, 3 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA tournament: Regional, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: Regional, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: Regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: Regional, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: Regional, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: Regional, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: Regional, 9 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament: Regional, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Berkley Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, 9 a.m., ESPN

• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, noon, CBS

• LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN

• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 1, noon, TNT

• Western Conference Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 1, 6 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 4, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 4, 4 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 5, 6 p.m., USA

• Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

RODEO

• PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, 1 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

• MLR: New England at United New York, 3 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, 10 a.m., CNBC

• Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, 10 a.m., GOLF

• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, 10 a.m., NBC

• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City, 10 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 10 a.m., USA

• Serie A: Benevento at Torino, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

• MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., FOX

• MLS: Austin FC at Nashville FC, 8 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC, 5 p.m., CBSSN

TRACK AND FIELD

• USATF: The Boost Boston Games, 3:30 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-ATP Final, Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• New York at Chicago, noon, ESPN

Today on Radio

MLB

• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Monday on TV

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• NBA Playoff: Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks, First Round, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• NBA Playoff: Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets, First Round, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Playoff: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins, First Round, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup Playoff: Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets, First Round, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup Playoff: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m., CNBC

