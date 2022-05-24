Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• SEC tournament: Alabama vs. Georgia, First Round, Hoover, 9:30 a.m., SECN
• SEC tournament: South Carolina vs. Florida, First Round, Hoover, 1 p.m., SECN
• SEC tournament: Mississippi vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Hoover, 4:30 p.m., SECN
• SEC tournament: Kentucky vs. Auburn, First Round, Hoover, 8 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., 11 a.m., GOLF
• NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSE
• Milwaukee at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., TBS
NBA
• Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 4, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, Game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: Toronto FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 5 p.m., FS2
• CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC, 9 p.m., FS2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.