Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• SEC tournament: Alabama vs. Georgia, First Round, Hoover, 9:30 a.m., SECN

• SEC tournament: South Carolina vs. Florida, First Round, Hoover, 1 p.m., SECN

• SEC tournament: Mississippi vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Hoover, 4:30 p.m., SECN

• SEC tournament: Kentucky vs. Auburn, First Round, Hoover, 8 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., 11 a.m., GOLF

• NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., 4 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSE

• Milwaukee at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., TBS

NBA

• Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 4, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, Game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CPL: Toronto FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 5 p.m., FS2

• CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC, 9 p.m., FS2

Today on radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

