Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Auburn, First Round, TBA, SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Second Round, TBA, SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Second Round, TBA, SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Second Round, TBA, SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Second Round, TBA, SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play National Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 1, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Colorado at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLBN
• NY Mets at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• Baltimore at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Texas at LA Angels, 9:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 5, 7:40 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Western Conference Semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, Game 5
MEN'S SOCCER
• Canadian Championship: Forge FC at CF Montréal, Quarterfinal, 5:55 p.m., FS2
• Canadian Championship: Vancouver at Cavalry FC, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
