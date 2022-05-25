French Open 052422

The French Open continues Wednesday. [THIBAULT CAMUS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Auburn, First Round, TBA, SECN

• Southeastern Tournament: Second Round, TBA, SECN

• Southeastern Tournament: Second Round, TBA, SECN

• Southeastern Tournament: Second Round, TBA, SECN

• Southeastern Tournament: Second Round, TBA, SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play National Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 1, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Colorado at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLBN

• NY Mets at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

• Baltimore at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Texas at LA Angels, 9:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 5, 7:40 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Western Conference Semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, Game 5

MEN'S SOCCER

• Canadian Championship: Forge FC at CF Montréal, Quarterfinal, 5:55 p.m., FS2

• Canadian Championship: Vancouver at Cavalry FC, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.