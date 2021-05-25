Kevin Durant basketball

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will try to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Boston Celtics at 6:30 tonight on TNT. [COREY SIPKIN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Corey Sipkin - freelancer, FR171667 AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Southeastern tournament: Kentucky vs. Florida, First Round, 9:30 a.m., SECN

• Atlantic Coast tournament: Clemson vs. Louisville, Pool B, 10 a.m., ACCN

• Southeastern tournament: Alabama vs. South Carolina, First Round, 1 p.m., SECN

• Atlantic Coast tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, Pool A, 2 p.m., ACCN

• Southeastern tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, First Round, 4:30 p.m., SECN

• Atlantic Coast tournament: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, Pool C, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Ole Miss, First Round, 8 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., GOLF

• NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, Semifinals, 4 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7 p.m., FS1

• Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Playoff: Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 2, 9 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 2, 9:30 p.m., NBATV

NHL

• Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 4, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup Central Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 5, 7 p.m., CNBC

TENNIS

• UTS4: The French Riviera, Day 2, 8 a.m., FS2

• UTS4: The French Riviera, Semifinals and Final, 1 p.m., FS2

WNBA

• Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Connecticut at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.