Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Southeastern tournament: Kentucky vs. Florida, First Round, 9:30 a.m., SECN
• Atlantic Coast tournament: Clemson vs. Louisville, Pool B, 10 a.m., ACCN
• Southeastern tournament: Alabama vs. South Carolina, First Round, 1 p.m., SECN
• Atlantic Coast tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, Pool A, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Southeastern tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, First Round, 4:30 p.m., SECN
• Atlantic Coast tournament: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, Pool C, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Ole Miss, First Round, 8 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., GOLF
• NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, Semifinals, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7 p.m., FS1
• Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Playoff: Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 2, 9 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 2, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 4, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Central Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 5, 7 p.m., CNBC
TENNIS
• UTS4: The French Riviera, Day 2, 8 a.m., FS2
• UTS4: The French Riviera, Semifinals and Final, 1 p.m., FS2
WNBA
• Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Connecticut at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
