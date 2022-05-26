Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Southeastern Tournament: Third Round, 9:30 a.m., SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Third Round, 1 p.m., SECN
• Big 12 Tournament: Game 7, Winners-Bracket, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Southeastern Tournament: Third Round, 4:30 p.m., SECN
• Big 12 Tournament: Game 8, Winners-Bracket, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Southeastern Tournament: Third Round, 8 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Texas at Arkansas, Arkansas Super Regional, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Clemson at Oklahoma St., Oklahoma State Super Regional, Game 1, 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 2, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.
• Toronto at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Western Conference Final: Dallas at Golden State, Game 5, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 5, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, Game 5, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, 6 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
