Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Big 12 tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, 9 a.m., ESPNU
• Southeastern tournament: Florida vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, 9:30 a.m., SECN
• Southeastern tournament: Alabama vs. Tennessee, Second Round, 1 p.m., SECN
• Southeastern tournament: Georgia/LSU winner vs. Arkansas, Second Round, 4:30 p.m., SECN
• Southeastern tournament: Ole Miss/Auburn winner vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, 8 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Day 1, 1 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
• L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• San Francisco at Arizona (joined in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 2, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 2, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, First Round. Game 6, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 6, 7 p.m., CNBC
• Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 6, 8 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Europa League: Villarreal vs. Manchester United, Final, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S WATER POLO
• Hungary vs. U.S., 7 p.m., ESPNU
WNBA
• Las Vegas at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
