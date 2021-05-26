Los Angeles Dodgers baseball

Matt Beaty (45), Yoshi Tsutsugo (28) and the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Houston Astros at 6:30 tonight on ESPN. [JEFF CHIU/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jeff Chiu - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Big 12 tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, 9 a.m., ESPNU

• Southeastern tournament: Florida vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, 9:30 a.m., SECN

• Southeastern tournament: Alabama vs. Tennessee, Second Round, 1 p.m., SECN

• Southeastern tournament: Georgia/LSU winner vs. Arkansas, Second Round, 4:30 p.m., SECN

• Southeastern tournament: Ole Miss/Auburn winner vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, 8 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Day 1, 1 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

• L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• San Francisco at Arizona (joined in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 2, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 2, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, First Round. Game 6, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 6, 7 p.m., CNBC

• Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 6, 8 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Europa League: Villarreal vs. Manchester United, Final, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S WATER POLO

• Hungary vs. U.S., 7 p.m., ESPNU

WNBA

• Las Vegas at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

