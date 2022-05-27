Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 6:55 a.m. and 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, 5 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, 7:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Southeastern Tournament: Third Round, TBA, SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Third Round, TBA, SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Third Round, TBA, SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Third Round, TBA, SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Mississippi St., Starkville Super Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: UCF at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Arizona St., Tempe Super Regional, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, Stillwater Super Regional, Game 2, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1, 10 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NBA
• Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 6, 7:40 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 6, 7 p.m., TNT
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, 5 a.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, noon, FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Southeastern Tournament: Fourth Round, TBA, SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Fourth Round, TBA, SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Semifinals, TBA, SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Semifinals, TBA, SECN
• Big South Tournament, 11 a.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, 11 a.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: UCF at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 2, 1 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Mississippi St., Starkville Super Regional, Game 2, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 2, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Arizona St., Tempe Super Regional, Game 2, 10 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, 1 p.m. (GOLF) and 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, 4;30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Cleveland at Detroit, 3 p.m., FS1
• Miami at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Philadelphia at NY Mets, 6 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 5, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 6, TBA, ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 6 (if necessary), 8:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Final, 2 p.m., CBS
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, 10 a.m., NBC
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, 3:30 p.m., NBC
USFL
• New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 11 a.m., USA
• New Orleans at Michigan, 8 p.m., FS1
Saturday on radio
• Miami at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
