Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Big 12 tournament: Baylor vs. Kansas State, Game 6, 9 a.m., ESPNU
• Southeastern tournament: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee, Third Round, 9:30 a.m., SECN
• Big 12 tournament: Teams TBD, Game 7, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Southeastern tournament: Teams TBD, Third Round, 1 p.m., SECN
• Southeastern tournament: Alabama vs. Florida, Third Round, 4:30 p.m., SECN
• Penn St. at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN
• UCLA at Arizona St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Southeastern tournament: Teams TBD, Third Round, 8 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament: Florida St. at LSU, Super Regional, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA tournament: Virginia Tech at UCLA, Super Regional, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, First Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Day 2, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN
• Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., MLBN
• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Playoff: Milwaukee at Miami, First Round, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, First Round, Game 3, 9 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 3, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 5, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 6, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
• North Division: Conquerors vs. Linemen, 6 p.m., FS1
• North Division: Alphas vs. Aviators, 9 p.m., FS1
--
Today on Radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Alabama vs. Florida, 4:30 p.m., FM-93.9
