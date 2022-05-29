Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 9 a.m., CBSSN
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• FIM MotoGP: The Italy Grand Prix, 4 p.m., CNBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, 5 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• American Athletic Tournament: Championship, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Big East Tournament: Championship, Game 1, 11 a.m., FS2
• Conference USA Tournament: Championship, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Southeastern Tournament: Championship, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Big East Tournament: Championship, Game 2 (If Necessary), 2:30 p.m., FS2
• Big 12 Tournament: Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Super Regional, Game 3s (If Necessary), TBA, ESPN, ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, Super Regional, Game 3, 2 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 3, 4 p.m., ESPN
FISHING
• The Sport Fishing Championship: The Gulf Coast Masters, 7 a.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, 6:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m. (GOLF) and 3 p.m. (NBC)
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Finals, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., FS1
MLB
• NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Houston at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at NY Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 7, 7:40 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, 6 a.m., TENNIS
USFL
• Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., FOX
WNBA
• Phoenix at Atlanta, 11 a.m., CBS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA Baseball Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA National Championships: Individual National Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at Arizona, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
NHL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, 10 a.m., NBC
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Arizona, 7:10 p.m., FM-93.9
