French Open 052622 (copy)

The French Open continues Sunday and Monday. [MICHEL EULER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN

• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 9 a.m., CBSSN

• NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• FIM MotoGP: The Italy Grand Prix, 4 p.m., CNBC

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, 5 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• American Athletic Tournament: Championship, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS

• Big East Tournament: Championship, Game 1, 11 a.m., FS2

• Conference USA Tournament: Championship, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• Southeastern Tournament: Championship, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Big East Tournament: Championship, Game 2 (If Necessary), 2:30 p.m., FS2

• Big 12 Tournament: Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, 9 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Super Regional, Game 3s (If Necessary), TBA, ESPN, ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, Super Regional, Game 3, 2 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 3, 4 p.m., ESPN

FISHING

• The Sport Fishing Championship: The Gulf Coast Masters, 7 a.m., CBSSN

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, 6:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m. (GOLF) and 3 p.m. (NBC)

• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Finals, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., FS1

MLB

• NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Houston at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at NY Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

• Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 7, 7:40 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, 6 a.m., TENNIS

USFL

• Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., FOX

WNBA

• Phoenix at Atlanta, 11 a.m., CBS

Today on radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9

Monday on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• NCAA Baseball Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA National Championships: Individual National Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Atlanta at Arizona, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

NHL

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, 10 a.m., NBC

Monday on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Arizona, 7:10 p.m., FM-93.9

