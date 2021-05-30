Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• IndyCar, The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series, The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 5 p.m., FOX
• MotoGP, The Grand Prix of Italy, Mugello, Italy (taped), 7 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• ACC tournament, Championship, Charlotte, N.C., 11 a.m., ESPN2
• American Athletic tournament, Championship, Clearwater, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Conference USA, Championship, Ruston, La., 1 p.m., CBSSN
• SEC tournament, Championship, Hoover, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Big 12 tournament, Championship, Oklahoma City, 5 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA tournament, Boston College vs. Syracuse, Championship, Towson, Md., 11 a.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament, James Madison at Missouri, super regional, Game 3 (if necessary), 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Texas at Oklahoma St., super regional, Game 3, 3 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour, The Made in Denmark, Final Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions, The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 3 p.m., NBC
• LPGA Tour, The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
• Nationals, Taft (Conn.) vs. Culver (Ind.), Semifinal, Washington, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Nationals, Georgetown Prep (Md.) vs. St. John's College High School (Washington), Semifinal, Washington, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, noon, MLBN
• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Playoff, New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 4, noon, ABC
• Western Conference Playoff, Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, First Round, Game 4, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Eastern Conference Playoff, Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 4, 6 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Playoff, L.A. Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff, Tampa Bay at Carolina, Central Division Final, Game 1, 4 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Playoff, Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 1, 7 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly, Switzerland vs. U.S., St. Gallen, Switzerland, 1 p.m., ESPN
• MLS, Portland at Philadelphia Union, 6 p.m., FS1
• MLS, Austin FC at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Birmingham at Rocket City, 2:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special, 11 a.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA Championships, Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., 4 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA tournament, Maryland vs. Virginia, Championship, East Hartford, Conn., noon, ESPN2
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
• National Championship, Washington, 6 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Minnesota at Baltimore, noon, ESPN
• Boston at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., BSSO
• Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Playoff, Philadelphia at Washington, First Round, Game 4, 6 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Playoff, Utah at Memphis, First Round, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Playoff, 9 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA U-21, Netherlands vs. France, 10:50 a.m., ESPNU
• UEFA U-21, Portugal vs. Italy, 1:50 p.m., ESPNU
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.